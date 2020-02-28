Jennifer Lopez provoked the mass publication of women’s photos in a bikini (photo)

Two weeks ago, the American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has shared her candid photos in a swimsuit in front of a mirror in the background of the panoramic Windows, washitaw his act hundreds of women all over the world.

Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to The Sun.

Publication Lopez scored more than eight million likes and was the beginning of challenge, participants massively similar pictures on social networks.

Women of all ages demonstrate body, posting shots with the hashtag #jlochallenge.

So, one of the wearer was photographed in the bathroom mirror in knitted bra and shorts, showing the scar on her belly from a cesarean section, and posted a picture in Instagram account. Members supported the woman in the comments.

The other showed the image in purple lingerie set after giving birth on his Twitter page. “Share your selfie in the bathroom with the hashtag #jlochallenge to show that motherhood can make you better! #noexcusemom”, signed it post.

In addition, blogger Maria Kang (Maria Kang) has demonstrated to thousands of users your figure in a swimsuit, reminiscent of the outfit Lopez at her photo. In the description to the picture she thanked the singer for inspiration. “Our life does not end when we become mothers,” added Karg.

to perform which women were easy and men not very.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter