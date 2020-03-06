Jennifer Lopez showed appetizing forms in a swimsuit

American singer and actress active in sports and take care of their body. In his 50 Jennifer Lopez strikes a slim and flawless figure. The star shared footage with the rest, which poses in a swimsuit.

On the personal page in instagram Jennifer Lopez rarely publishes provocative pictures. The star prefers to impress with youth and harmony on the red carpet of the most prestigious social events. However, the rest for which she rarely finds time in his busy schedule, the perfect opportunity to show off the body.

The sexy video shows that the star is enjoying the sun by the ocean. Beach exit, she chose one-piece swimsuit white with a bare back. Sirotkine neckline and original weaving on the buttocks emphasized appetizing forms j-Lo. She decided to abandon cosmetics, staging a kind of relaxation for your skin.

Your look, the artist complements the original straw hat with nautical décor. Don’t forget the celebrity and the jewelry. It sparkled with diamond earrings and a luxury ring that she received from her groom on the day of engagement. And completed the way of massive glasses with pearls.