Jennifer Lopez upset with the results of “Oscar”

The actress talked with the popular presenter Oprah Winfrey, and for the first time commented on his absence in nominees on “Oscar” in 2020. About it writes the edition Deadline.

We will remind, last year he released crime movie based on real events, “the Fraudsters of wall street,” in which Jennifer Lopez played a bright role of the second plan, embodying the image of a seasoned stripper. The film received very positive reviews from critics and, in particular, raves about the j-Lo. The press is not just praised the game for Lopez, but one gets considered her a nomination for “Oscar”. However, in the end, the Academy completely ignored the film itself and the actor’s performance in it.

Here is what to say about Lopez: “I was disappointed… It came out so many publications in which my game is very praised. So much the approval I never received in my entire career… And all said that I secured the nomination for “Oscar”. I’ve read the reviews and thought, my God, is this all really happening to me?”. And then they announced the nominees, and I was not among them. Of course, this was a big disappointment.

Recall that in this year many important figures of the film industry made criticism of the American Academy, accusing the latter and sexism, and racism. That is, the “Oscar” was not only “so white” and “so male” (though he was always).