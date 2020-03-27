Jeremy Renner claims to reduce the amount of child support at the time of a pandemic

An outbreak of coronavirus scadals even on the revenues of the world’s celebrities. So, 49-year-old American actor Jeremy Renner requires a court to reduce the amount of support for 6-year-old daughter ava. Star emphasizes that in conditions of quarantine, its financial position has deteriorated.

Most successful projects had to be frozen in conditions of quarantine. Now many crews found themselves without salaries, and the economic crisis is felt even eminent representatives of the industry. Actor Jeremy Renner openly declared financial difficulties.

The star of “the Avengers” noted that this year his work on the film, Marvel has ended, and the planned shooting was suspended for a long time due to pandemic coronavirus. In recent weeks, he experienced significant financial problems. So, Jeremy Renne filed a lawsuit in the court, which requires to reduce the amount of child support for a daughter from his first marriage to actress Sonny Pacheco. The relationship between the couple ended 2015 for the year after his marriage, and the ex-wife is raising a daughter alone.

However, the quarantine regime is a pretext for Jeremy Rennes to reduce the enormous monthly payments in the amount of 30 thousand dollars – more than 800 thousand hryvnia. Star dad is convinced that the amount of 11 thousand dollars is enough for accommodation, food, transport and clothes for 6-year-old ava.

Sonny insatiable appetite for money Jeremy has no end, – stated in court documents.

Jeremy Renne requires a court to control the costs of the daughter, because says that the ex-spouse spends money irrationally. He stresses that Sonny Pacheco not only enjoys his material position, but also adjusts the child against the father.

Recall that according to Forbes 2018 Jeremy Renne has become the most profitable actor Forbes has named the most profitable actor 2018 . For every dollar received for the role, the Studio he brought 82,70 USD.