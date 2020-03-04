Jerry Heil got into a row over Russia on “Eurovision”

Finalist of the national selection “Eurovision” Jerry Heil (Jan Shamaeva) got into a row over Russia at “Eurovision”. The singer has published on his page in Instagram post in which I expressed my thoughts about the possible winner of the international song contest.

“I think we already know the winner of the Eurovision song contest?” asked Jan subscribers and added a link to the official page of the band Little Big, which is present in Rotterdam of the Russian Federation.

This post some members perceived as support of Yana’s representative of Russia, showered with accusations in the comments.

“I thought you were for us!”, — write online and assume that John reacted the way he did because of the loss in the final of the national selection.

“Hm, I for our people”, — said Jerry Heil and assured that the selection nothing to do with it and expressed his sympathy to the group GO_A representing Ukraine.

“I like our representatives, I’ve talked about it,” replied Yana.

But the topic has picked up on the network, began to accuse the singer that she supports Russia and her band Little Big. By the way, is banned in Ukraine over the illegal visit to the occupied Crimea.

Ian replied that he did not support anyone, and expressed his opinion about the possible winners.

Little Big has not yet submitted his song, but created excitement, breaking into the top five of Eurovision on fresh bookmakers.

