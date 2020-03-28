Jessica Chastain became a mother for the second time

By Maria Batterbury

Джессика Честейн стала мамой во второй раз

In a series of disappointing news in pandemic coronavirus appeared and clearance for joy. It is learned that actress Jessica Chastain has become a mother for the second time!

It is reported that Hollywood actress Jessica Chastain and her husband, Italian designer Gian Luca Proposal again become parents.

The couple had a child, which, according to preliminary information, carried by a surrogate mother. Photos confirming the new status of the couple, appeared in Instagram Red Carpet #Mood. The couple was spotted on a walk in Santa Monica with her husband, daughter, dog and new family member.

Maria Batterbury

