JK Rowling has announced a home magic during the quarantine

Creator of a series of books about Harry Potter and the school of magic Hogwarts j.To. Rowling has announced a new “magical” project “Harry Potter at Home”, which, she said, is designed to help to organize the leisure of children and adults forced to stay home due to the restrictive measures imposed in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.

“Parents, teachers and guardians, working hard to keep the kids entertained and interested, while we are in isolation, you may need a little bit of magic, so I’m happy to run this resource,” the statement said Rowling on her official Twitter page.

The new service promises “fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and much more.””Just as Hogwarts and his stairs, but this page will be constantly changing,” – said in the announcement.