JK Rowling has announced a home magic during the quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джоан Роулинг анонсировала домашнюю магию во время карантина

Creator of a series of books about Harry Potter and the school of magic Hogwarts j.To. Rowling has announced a new “magical” project “Harry Potter at Home”, which, she said, is designed to help to organize the leisure of children and adults forced to stay home due to the restrictive measures imposed in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.

“Parents, teachers and guardians, working hard to keep the kids entertained and interested, while we are in isolation, you may need a little bit of magic, so I’m happy to run this resource,” the statement said Rowling on her official Twitter page.

The new service promises “fun articles, quizzes, puzzles and much more.””Just as Hogwarts and his stairs, but this page will be constantly changing,” – said in the announcement.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
