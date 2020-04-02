Joan Collins has demonstrated the skills of Housewives in terms of quarantine

Recently, the network appeared the rare photos of popular Hollywood actress Joan Collins appeared in the form of Housewives. According to celebrity, it is not considered shameful in terms of quarantine on their own to do homework.

It is noteworthy that at the time, 86-year-old actress was so popular in the movies that even Queen Elizabeth granted the title of dames. However, a famous movie star has demonstrated the ability to perform their own homework. Published on web frames Collins appeared in the household of modest attire — t-shirt and leggings, and no makeup. But a movie star, like a real housewife, do not forget to wear rubber gloves — an indispensable attribute to work with sanitary means. Commenting on the photo, the actress said that although under British quarantine allowed the use of the servants, she prefers to manage taking care of the house. “Someone has to do it all!” summed up the celebrity.