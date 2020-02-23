Joaquin Phoenix saved the cow and the calf from the slaughterhouse

Almost immediately after the award ceremony “Oscar” where Joaquin Phoenix gave a speech about the environment and animal rights, the actor went to the Manning Beef slaughterhouse in Los Angeles, where he saved the cow and the calf.

Until then, the farmers had offended the words of the Phoenix, which, in their opinion, would do well to visit the farm to ensure good treatment of animals. Perhaps this was the reason for the visit the slaughterhouse.

Now in the Internet appeared the video, in which Phoenix communicates with the head of Manning Beef, Anthony Di Maria and discusses the work of processing meat. In the end, the dialogue over the fact that Joaquin saved the cow and the calf from the slaughterhouse, giving the names of Freedom and Indigo. Calf he brought out on his hands.

The actor then thanked Anthony for his soul and a chance to save Freedom and Indigo from a terrible end. He also noted that he will continue to fight for the liberation of animals and to improve the situation.