Joe Biden took the lead in the presidential race

Tuesday, March 3, the Democratic party held primaries in 14 States and American Samoa. As already reported “FACTS” in the so-called super Tuesday, the fate of almost a third of the votes in the party elections of the Democrats. To this day, the three leaders of the presidential race were as follows: the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders (58 votes obtained in the primaries in Iowa, new Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina), former Vice President of USA Joe Biden (50 votes), the Senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren (eight votes).

On the eve of super Tuesday unexpectedly withdrew from the race, the former mayor of the city of South bend, Indiana Pete Buttidzhich and the Senator from Minnesota Amy Klobuchar. Buttidzhich took the third place with 26 votes in the asset. Have Klobuchar had seven votes. Eliminated candidates have urged their supporters to vote for Biden. The US President Donald trump called it a “coup against Bernie.” He believes that the top Democratic party does everything that a presidential candidate was Biden.

Rights trump or not, but out of the race several candidates and their appeal to vote for Biden gave the results. Former Vice-President of the United States won the most States on March 3 and came in first place. Biden supported the South: Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. At the moment he’s got 453 votes. Recall, to win in a preliminary race any of the candidates-Democrats must gain a minimum of 1 191 voice.

However, competition in the camp of the Democrats continues. Sanders won the super Tuesday in his native Vermont, Colorado, Utah, and most importantly — in California, the state which delegates to the party Congress in July, the largest number of members. This allowed Sanders to retain a serious chance of success. He now has 382 votes.

On the third place broke for a few hours, the former new York mayor Michael Bloomberg. Prior to that, the billionaire was not a single voice. March 3 Bloomberg earned from 44 votes and pushed Elizabeth Warren, but the Senator from Massachusetts have restored their positions as a result polled 50 votes.

A week later, on 10 March primaries will take place in six States — Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Washington, Missouri, North Dakota.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter