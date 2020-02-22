Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris play in the crime drama

Popular Hollywood actors Joel Edgerton (“the Great Gatsby”) and Sean Harris (“Mission impossible 6: the Consequences”) was starring in the crime drama “The Unknown Man” studios See-Saw Films and Anonymous Content. This was announced at held in the framework of the Berlin international film festival European market.

The upcoming project is based on a real undercover operation agents in “asocial” environment, held in Australia. The story takes on Board the aircraft, where the two guys strike up a conversation, which later develops into a friendship. Henry Teague (Harris) fatigued throughout the life of physical labor and crimes, this is a dream come true. His new friend mark (Edgerton) becomes his Savior and ally. What Henry doesn’t know is that mark is an experienced undercover officer, working on how to get Henry to be responsible for an unsolved murder committed years ago.

“The Unknown Man” will be the second feature film by Australian actor, writer, and Director Thomas M. Wright (“Infernal luck”).

“I’m absolutely delighted with the script written by Thomas, and his approach to the incarnation stories to life, says Edgerton. – As an actor, I know that I will have an incredible experience with it and as a producer I’m honored to be a partner of the Director with such a bright future. I also consider it a great honor to continue my successful relationship with Anonymous Content and deepen the connection with See-Saw Films to the extent that, as we all together start to work on this film”.