John Isner vs Marcus Chiron: live streaming free for the APR Acapulco

We offer a forecast for the match on February 27 in Acapulco, where John Isner will play against Marcus Chiron. Can a more experienced American count on a landslide victory? – read in our material.

John Isner

2019 was a success for Izner at the tournament in Acapulco. Then the American managed to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Nick Kirgios. Now John is facing a difficult task. He needs to defend his last year’s result, because he risks losing the 20th line in the ATP ranking.

While Izner is lucky with rivals. In the previous match, John played against Misha Zverev. The German failed to provide decent resistance to the favorite. As a result, the US representative won with a score of 7-6, 6-3.

Marcos Chiron

In the APR rating, Chiron is on the 115th line. Because of this, he did not get directly into the main draw of this tournament. Marcus had to play qualifications, but he overcame it quite easily. First, the American defeated the Mexican Hernandez (7-5, 6-1), and then forced the Japanese Daniel to cover the racket (6-4, 5-7, 6-1).

In the main draw of the tournament, Chiron dealt with the owner of the wild card Mexican Lopez Villasenor (6-4, 7-6).

Statistics

In full-time meetings, the score is 1-0 in favor of Isner.

This year, John won five games on hard. Marcus – six.

Forecast

It is unlikely that Chiron will be able to give battle to Izner . He has no strong feed. And in the rallies he is inferior to the opponent. Before this match, he was lucky with his opponents, but to beat the 518th racket of the world ranking, you need to be more confident.

Our forecast is the victory of John Isner, taking into account the handicap (-2.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.63 in BC 1x.