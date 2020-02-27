John Isner vs Tommy Paul: live streaming free for the match ATP Acapulco

John Isner vs Tommy Paul. Prediction for the match ATP Acapulco (February 28, 2020)

Tommy Paul defeated Alexander Zverery the day before. In the quarterfinals of the tournament in Acapulco on February 28, he will play with John Isner. Will the 22-year-old American reach the semifinals? – read in our forecast.

John Isner

Isner did not have many tournaments this season. Competitions in Acapulco – the fourth this year for the American.

In the first two circles in the current tournament, Izner did not experience any special problems with his rivals, having beaten them in two sets. In the first round, John defeated Misha Zverev (6-3, 7-6), and in the second round, he defeated Marcos Chiron (6-3, 7-6) with exactly the same score.

Tommy Paul

Paul showed himself great at the beginning of this year, where he managed to get to the semifinals at the tournament in Adelaide and break into the third round of the Australian Open.

At the current competition in Acapulco, the American began his career with qualifications. This, apparently, helped him get to know the local courts better. As a result – a victory over the seventh racket of the world by Alexander Zverev in the second round of the competition in two sets (6-3, 6-4).

Statistics

In personal meetings, Isner leads with a score of 1-0.

In the last five games, Paul won four victories, Isner – three.

Forecast

Paul fired earlier this year when he performed well in Adelaide and Australian Open. Now the American again reminded himself of himself in Acapulco, where in the last lap he defeated Alexander Zverev. We expect that Paul will be able to impose a struggle on Izner, so we propose to bet on his victory with a handicap.

Our forecast is the victory of Paul with the handicap (+2) of the game