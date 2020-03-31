John Krasinski has launched a show about good news

John Krasinski. Photo: Getty Images

American actor, Director and screenwriter John Krasinski has launched a show called “Some good news” in which he will tell only about the good things.

Home project krasiński made in the image and likeness of the evening news. The broadcast appeared in the living room of the Director, and the program’s logo painted his daughter.

In the first issue leading told about the flash mob of doctors around the world who not only risk their health, continuing to work, but urge people to stay home. He also shared stories about how ordinary people are giving out free stuff to the needy and support neighbors.

In addition, the first issue was a former colleague of the actor on the TV series “the Office” Steve Carell.