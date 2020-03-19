Johnny Coca leaves the post of creative Director of Mulberry

Johnny Coca. Photo: Getty Images

After five years of work by Spanish designer johnny Coca has decided to leave the post of creative Director of British brand Mulberry.

His last day will be March 31. Guide the brand is already looking for a replacement for the designer, writes WWD.

I fondly will remember the work under the wing of the legendary British brand and I want to thank all colleagues who have supported me these five years. Very proud of our achievements and collections which came under my command. To me Mulberry is the incredible passion and dedication, and I’m flattered that I became a part of his legacy,” said the designer.

The release reported that the latest collection of the Spanish designer for Mulberry will be the wardrobe of the season spring-summer 2021.

As you know, Coca moved to Mulberry in 2015 from the brand Celine, where he held the position of chief designer items, leather goods, accessories, shoes and jewelry. Before joining Celine, he worked at Louis Vuitton.