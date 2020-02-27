Johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit against the British tabloid for libel

Джонни Депп подал в суд на британский таблоид за клевету

American actor johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit against the British tabloid the Sun for defamation. It is reported by the Mirror.

Explains that the actor filed a lawsuit for an article published in 2018 under the title: “How John.To. Rowling can be “truly happy”, establishing the husband-sadist johnny Depp for the role in the movie “Fantastic beasts and where they live?”

According to the publication, the actor has already attended a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, February 26.

Ex-wife Depp actress amber heard after a divorce in 2016, said about the violence. In may 2019, johnny Depp filed against amber heard a claim for $50 million, accusing her of defamation.

