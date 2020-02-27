Johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit against the tabloid The Sun for defamation

He is planning to challenge the information from the article in which it was alleged that he insulted his ex-wife amber heard.

Hollywood actor johnny Depp has filed a lawsuit against the British tabloid the Sun for defamation. About it on February 26 announced the publication of the Mirror.

It is noted that the actor accompanied by his lawyers called for a preliminary hearing, which was held in the Supreme court of England this Wednesday.

Depp sued the publisher and Executive editor Dan Wootton for the article, published in April 2018 under the heading: How George.To. Rowling can be “truly happy”, establishing the husband-sadist johnny Depp for the role in the film Fantastic beasts and where they live?

The actor’s lawyer David Sherborne stated that the words “wife beating” was later removed from the article on the Internet, and the court has already examined a similar case.

Despite this, a new process should begin on 23 March and will last ten days.

During this time, will review all the evidence on both sides.

Earlier it was reported that actress amber heard, criticized by the author of “Harry Potter” by JK Rowling because of the support of Depp.

Recall that Depp and heard were married in February 2015. Before that, they dated for three years.

After 15 months of marriage the actress filed for divorce, having explained the decision “irreconcilable differences.” After the official breakup, she accused her former husband of domestic violence.

Depp denies all charges and claims that Hurd was “the aggressor” in their relationship.