Johnny Depp may return to the “pirates of the Caribbean”

The portal WeGotThisCovered shared information from their sources, according to which Disney is considering the return of johnny Depp to the role of Jack Sparrow in the new “Pirates of the Caribbean”. Currently Craig of Mazin and Ted Elliot are working on a production restart. It is assumed that the Sparrow will be the hero of the second plan, but the rumors are not officially confirmed and may be rebutted.

About recycling of the “Pirates” became known in 2018. Rumor has it that the plot of the new film may revolve around the unknown pirate. At the same time announced that johnny Depp will return to his role as dissolute and destructive way of life did not match the image of the Studio. Also the situation could be affected by the scandal of divorce Depp with amber heard.

Now, after revealing the new circumstances of the case to heard and Depp, as well as the gradual rehabilitation of an actor, Disney can really change your mind and return the main star in the project.