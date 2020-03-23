Johnson closed the year in the country even forbidden to meet with family and friends

Evening, March 23, and that the coronavirus is hardly reassuring. COVID-19 already identified in 195 countries of the world. Only recorded 373 thousand 239 cases of infection. He died on 16 thousand 315 people. The mortality rate was 14%. Recovered or discharged from hospitals 101 thousand 399 people. Remain hospitalized 255 525 thousand infected. Of these, 243 of 314 thousands of patients are in average condition, in critical condition — 12 thousand 211 people. In recent days the world has identified over 35 809 thousand new cases of infection with coronavirus. The number of deaths increased by 1 677.

This is the General picture of the pandemic. “FACTS” have prepared a formal review of major developments related to the spread of the coronavirus in different countries.

USA

The Governor of the state of new York Andrew Cuomo on March 23, made the shocking statement. According to him, the number of infected people in the state have already exceeded 20 thousand people. Thus, in new York city is half of all infected in the USA! Their total number is 41 thousand 647 people. Per day added 8 101 a new case. All over the country from COVID-19 died in 504 patients. Recorded 85 new cases with a fatal outcome.

Cuomo also announced that the hospitals of the city of new York lacks a system of artificial ventilation of lungs, medical masks, gowns, gloves. They hastily collected all over the state, however, need urgent assistance at the Federal level. The Governor criticized the White house for what the administration of President Donald trump is in no hurry to use all means available in its hands the levers. In particular, Cuomo urged the Federal government to use national security laws and to take temporary control over a number of private companies that produce medical equipment and personal protective equipment. . Night and early morning on March 23 in Italy landed nine Russian military aircraft Il-76, which delivered medical equipment. Flew about 100 Russian military physicians who have the experience of dealing with various viral diseases in different countries of the world. The evening flew another plane — tenth.

Meanwhile, the head of the Department of civil defense of Italy Angelo Borrelli stated that deaths from the coronavirus in the country declined for a second day in a row. He expressed the hope that the peak of the epidemic in Italy passed.

NETHERLANDS

In the Netherlands a day was added 545 new cases of infection with coronavirus. The total number of infected reached 4 749 people. Died 213 patients. On 23 March, the number had increased to 34 people.

This forced the Dutch government to resort in the end to tough measures, and introduced them immediately before 1 June. As stated by the Minister of justice, Ferdie Grapperhaus, the next two and a half months in the country it is forbidden to gather in the streets more than three people together. This includes any meetings and events. Pedestrians are required to observe the distance of half a meter from each other. Mayors of cities given the right, if necessary, to close entire neighborhoods and suburbs. The Minister encouraged the countrymen to refrain from leaving the house unless absolutely necessary. Food and drug administration, according to him, it is better to walk alone. And walks in the fresh air, if necessary, be made alone.

GERMANY

Monday, March 23, the German Federal government approved an extensive package of measures to support the economy, carrier losses in the course of the pandemic. The meeting was held in the absence of the Chancellor. As already reported “FACTS”, Angela Merkel is from March 22 to quarantine. The result was obtained the first test, which she passed on the same day. And it’s negative. However, the decision that Merkel will stay at home for a few days, during which she will do tests regularly. She led the meeting by telephone.

An unprecedented package — the so-called German media, the decision of the German government. It includes the creation of a Foundation of economic stability that will get 600 billion euros. The money allocated to the maintenance of private business and the banking system. Further 156 billion euros, the government agreed to allocate suspending the law “debt brake”. In 2014 the Federal government of Germany managed to avoid increasing public debt, applying the law. Now the brakes were off.

Germany posted 29 56 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus. Per day 4 revealed 183 cases. Died of 118 patients.

and impose a quarantine, because only such a measure in combination with mass testing for coronavirus can stop the pandemic.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter