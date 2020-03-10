Jokes and memes about Chuck Norris: selection of the most ridiculous

March 10, the famous American actor Chuck the Norris is 80 years old.

Free Press decided to recall the most funny memes and jokes about the birthday boy.

American actor and martial artist became known thanks to execution of the main roles in movies-action movies. Many people know him for the TV series “Walker, Texas Ranger”.

Chuck Norris

But the present generation knows him for another reason entirely. The fact is that Chuck Norris is a one – man meme. The most famous series of jokes is “Facts about Chuck Norris”, which is constantly replenished.

Facts about Chuck Norris

“Facts about Chuck Norris” – jokes and anecdotes, which presents an absurd definition, illustrating excessive force, possession of martial arts as well as attractiveness and masculinity Norris.

At the end of 2005 there was a comic book “Facts about Chuck Norris”, essentially representing a collection of Internet memes. Humorous quotes about coolness and brutality the actor has received huge popularity.

Note that the first Chuck Norris even sued the authors, accusing them of illegally using his name and false facts. But later resigned to such popularity.

Here are some of them:

Chuck Norris never sleeps. He waits

It’s Chuck Norris killed the Dead sea

In fact, the army of Xerxes was stopped by Chuck Norris. And the three hundred Spartans died from the rapture

The cat of Chuck Norris before the arrival of the owner perekleit Wallpaper and re-sheathed Ottoman

Chuck Norris can count to infinity. Twice

Chuck Norris can bring a woman to orgasm simply by pointing a finger at her saying “Booya-I!”

“Ozzy Osbourne once bit the head off a bat. To stay unbeatable, Chuck Norris bit the head of Batman”

“To prove their patriotism, the American flag not long ago got a tattoo of Chuck Norris”

“The Superman has pajamas with Chuck Norris”

“Once Chuck Norris ate three dvuhgolosyj steak for an hour, and the first forty-five minutes he was busy having sex with the waitress”

“Chuck Norris can kill two hunters with one hare”

“Actually, Chuck Norris did not write their books, just words from fear themselves evolved in a sentence”

“Chuck Norris grinds coffee with a finger, then boils water with his rage”

“Chuck Norris uses a live rattlesnake as a condom”

The funniest memes and pictures about Chuck Norris

The father of jokes about Chuck Norris was Conan O’brien from the show Late Night with Conan O’brien.

Short jokes glorifying excessive strength, courage, fighting skills and the unprecedented brutality of the Chuck were mainly based on the TV series “Walker: justice in Texas”.

After the appearance of the facts in the IRC chat on sites like Something Awful in early 2005, the meme was actively spread on the Internet. In Rolling Stone magazine facts about Chuck Norris was dedicated to the bonding, according to “Russian seven”.

