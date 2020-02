Directors of the drama “jewel in the Rough” with Adam Sandler – Josh and benny Sedi began work on a new project.

The series will consist of several half-hour episodes and tells of a young couple’s personal life, can not tolerate a joint filming of the TV series.

The film will star comedian Nathan fielder, who will play the role of men. And Ben Safdi will play in the series the role of producer.

About the release date is not reported.