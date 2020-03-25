Joshua have isolated themselves after a visit to the Elizabeth II (photo)

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua (23 wins, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat), who after winning the rematch with Andy Ruiz needs to meet with the Bulgarian Kubrat Bullet, forced to resign in isolation.

The thing is that the boxer 16 days ago, on 9 March, booked an appointment at the Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of the celebration of the Commonwealth. According to the Sun, in the service he had contact with the eldest son of the Queen Prince Charles, who on March 25 was diagnosed with coronavirus. However, the representative Joshua reported that the world champion under versions IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO feels great and has no symptoms.

Pereglyanulis to Tsey does in Instagram Does, polirani Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) 9 ber 2020 R. 11:48 PDT

Meanwhile, according to reports, Ring Polska, has decided to postpone the match between Joshua and the Bullet. It was planned that the fight will take place on June 20 in London, a new “working” the date of the meeting scheduled on 25 July.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter