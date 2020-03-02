Joshua Pulev: we now know the date and venue of the fight (photo)

Fight in the heavyweight division between the owner of the titles of IBF, WBA and WBO Briton Anthony Joshua (23 victory, 21 of them by Ko, 1 defeat) and the opening of the Bulgarian Kubrat Bullet (28 wins, 14 of them by knockout, 1 loss) will take place June 20 in London at the stadium “Tottenham Hotspur”, able to accommodate more than 62 thousand spectators.

The contract for the fight has already been signed — this information was confirmed by both fighters on their pages in social networks. “I’m happy that I can show the world how strong I am actually, “he prokomentiroval the news Pulev. As for Joshua, the British were limited to only published photo and date.

June 20thpic.twitter.com/4FbiftE8Cl — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) March 2, 2020

Note that boxers could meet much earlier, in 2017, after the sensational victory of the British over our compatriot Wladimir Klitschko. His first defense of the championship belts Joshua had to hold against a Bullet, but the duel was disrupted by injury Kubrat — the Bulgarian was then diagnosed with a partial tear of the pectoral muscle.

