Journalist and actress Tavi Gevinson will star in the sequel of the TV series Gossip girl

The creators continue the series “Gossip girl” from HBO continue to disclose details. At the beginning of March was called the first actors who will star in the show, and now it became known that the project will be influencer, journalist and actress Tavi Gevinson – she became famous at the age of 12 thanks to his fashion blog Style Rookie.

According to deadline, in addition to the series will actors Thomas Dougherty, Adam Chanler-Berat and Zion Moreno.

View this post in Instagram SO EXCITED @gossipgirl !!!!! ❌⭕️❌⭕️‼️ Publication of Tavi Gevinson (@tavitulle) 11 Mar 2020 11:33 PDT

Kristen bell will serve as the narrator and will become the voice of the most mysterious Gossip girl, as in the original show.

Over the continuation of the work of the original Creator Josh Schwartz. The new project will be eight years after the finale of the original series and talk about the new generation of teenagers from a private new York school.

The original “Gossip girl” was based on the popular eponymous series of novels by writer Cecily von Ziegesar. The series was published from 2007 to 2012 on the CW channel and told about the lives of rich teenagers in new York, which darkens the site of “Gossip girl” with scandals and rumors.

The new project will consist of ten episodes that will be available for broadcast on the new HBO Max release dates yet.

As previously reported, the music for the HBO series for The Last of Us will write the composer of the game.