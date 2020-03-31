Journalists will allocate $ 100 million

Mark Zuckerberg decided to invest 100 million dollars in the project “Journalism Facebook”

On Monday Facebook announced the launch of the initiative with $ 100 million specifically to support local journalism and news about the pandemic coronavirus, according to comments.ua.

“Now journalists are working in very difficult conditions to inform their communities, and many news organisations face difficulties due to the economic impact of the pandemic. Local news especially hard hit, so we allocated $ 25 million in emergency grant funding in the framework of the project “Journalism Facebook” and another $ 75 million in marketing expenses to support journalists and news organizations covering the crisis,” – said mark Zuckerberg in an online message.

The project “Journalism Facebook” is a project sponsored by Facebook to work with global publishers, “to strengthen the bond between journalists and the communities they serve”. The aim is to create stable channels that write about actual news that Facebook may publish on its platform. Zuckerberg notes that the funding allocated from the $ 300 million, which the organization has promised to help Fund local news organizations.

In addition to supporting offices, Zuckerberg has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus in the United States. He and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, has recently signed a partnership agreement with the bill and Melinda gates Foundation to donate another $ 25 million on research in the treatment of a coronavirus.