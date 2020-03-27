Jubilee Book Arsenal date change of the festival due to coronavirus

In connection with the extraordinary situation prevailing in the world due to the spread of the coronavirus, tolerated X international festival “Book Arsenal”, which was scheduled in Kiev on may, at a later date – end of August 2020.

As reported at the “Mystetskyi Arsenal”, the festival is an international event that annually attracts more than 100 foreign guests, more than 200 publishers and cultural institutions, more than 50 thousand visitors, and the safety of visitors and participants – in the first place.

“We are ready to hold a “Book Arsenal” this year. However, we understand that it can’t be the way we planned it. And we believe that it is as necessary to our members and our visitors. Need not online, but in real life, in the unique space of the historical building of the Arsenal, in his book a unique aesthetic atmosphere. So the team “Book Arsenal” continues to work on the preparation of the festival. Revised dates will be announced later. If the situation changes again, we will change with it,” – said the coordinator of the festival Yulia Kozlovets.

Recall that X “Book Arsenal” was scheduled from 20 to 24 may 2020. The theme of the festival selected “the optimists skeptics”, her supervisor became literary critic Rostislav Semkiv.

As previously reported, the heads of cultural institutions appealed to the government with request for support during the period of quarantine.