Jude law appeared in the first teaser of the series the Third day from HBO

Broadcaster HBO has presented a teaser of the mini-series “the Third day” (To Third Day). Starring Jude law and Naomi Harris.

The series also starred Emily Watson, Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine, Freya Allan and others. The creators of the show — Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly.

The plot of the series tells the story of the men and women who at different times come to a small town on an isolated island. It turns out that the inhabitants of the town hide a lot and in fact careful to observe the mysterious old rituals. The show will be divided into two parts — “Summer” and “Winter,” and consists of six episodes.

Premiere on the HBO scheduled for may 11 this year.

As previously reported, Netflix revealed the trailer for the third season of the crime series “the Ozarks”.