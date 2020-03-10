Jude law appeared in the first teaser of the series the Third day from HBO

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джуд Лоу появился в первом тизере сериала Третий день от HBO

Broadcaster HBO has presented a teaser of the mini-series “the Third day” (To Third Day). Starring Jude law and Naomi Harris.

The series also starred Emily Watson, Katherine Waterston, Paddy Considine, Freya Allan and others. The creators of the show — Felix Barrett and Dennis Kelly.

The plot of the series tells the story of the men and women who at different times come to a small town on an isolated island. It turns out that the inhabitants of the town hide a lot and in fact careful to observe the mysterious old rituals. The show will be divided into two parts — “Summer” and “Winter,” and consists of six episodes.

Premiere on the HBO scheduled for may 11 this year.

As previously reported, Netflix revealed the trailer for the third season of the crime series “the Ozarks”.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
