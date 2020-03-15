Jude law is preparing to become a father for the sixth time

47-year-old British actor is enjoying married life with his young wife Philippa Cohen. Only a month ago he declared that he dreams of adding to newborn family. Judging by the pictures paparazzi, fiancee Jude law’s pregnant with first baby and the actor himself will soon become a father for the sixth time.

In late January, a successful actor Jude law announced his desire to father a baby, born from the second wife of Philip Cohen. The couple became engaged in April last year at a private party in London. Despite the fact that the star has been raising 5 children from a previous relationship, he stresses that children are the biggest happiness.

So, the other day the paparazzi managed to take some exclusive photos while the pair walks together in London. From photos that appeared online shows that Philip Cohen tried to hide rounded stomach in oversized clothes. To exit, she chose a wide Golf in red stripes and a black jumper. Made comfortable look sweat pants. Sweetheart Jude law was holding her stomach and made no secret of their joyful emotions.

Next to her was a loving husband, which is to walk in cool weather, chose a coat of sand color, light jeans and a white hat.

Recall that the couple lasted from June 2015. Rumors about the wedding of 47-year-old Jude law and 14 years younger Philippa Cohen appeared online back in February 2019. Celebrities were married April 30 in a narrow range without the participation of a paparazzi. For the actor this is the second marriage – he was previously married to actress Sadie Fost, in marriage, with whom had three children.

He later had a relationship with Sienna Miller, which more than once “converged”, but the Hollywood Lothario was also marked several romanini, during which two children were born – daughter by model Samantha Burke and singer Katherine Berg.