Jude law will become a father for the sixth time

Jude Law. Photo: Getty Images

British actor Jude law will once again become a dad.

Rumors about the pregnancy of the spouse of the actor, a business psychologist Philippa Cohen, went still January, but the couple did not comment on such speculation. Now the paparazzi made first photos of a pregnant Philippi.

Recall that the couple legalized their relationship in may 2019. Later in an interview, Lowe said that a Koan helped him find the meaning of life:

A man without a family and children living not a hundred percent. What could be more important and more interesting human relationships? Only the closest people we become ourselves, know ourselves and improving. It is a source of strength,” said the actor.

Note, for the 47-year-old Lowe it will be the sixth child, and his wife first.