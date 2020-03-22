Jul announced on Instagram the release of Or for the 26 march !

By Maria Batterbury

Jul annonce sur Instagram la sortie de Sousou pour le 26 mars !

The artist from marseille Jul just announced the release of a new title called “Or” ! Fans of the rapper are so thrilled !

Jul just announced the date of output of the ” Or “… so we need to know if it is a single or an album… the future will tell us !

On march 26, 2020, the rapper will release a project entitled ” Or ” ! In effect, Jul comes to make this announcement on his account Instagram !

Good news for people who are very likely to have responded to this post ! In effect, the publication has already thousands of likes !

Fans Jul are also very likely to have left comments ! Messages all ultra-enthusiastic… they already have haste on that ” Or ” sees the light of day !

Jul : viewers can’t wait for his project sees the light of day

Internet users commented in mass the publication of Jul ! In effect, MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few lovely comments!!!

“The best news ! It’s going to make us happy during this confinement ! “” Thank you for thinking of us in this containment Jul… Too anxious to listen to Or ! “

Or again : ” I do not know if this will be an album or a title… But in any case strongly that it’s so ! Je sense that it’s going to be too heavy ! Can one read on the social network !

If the Customer has not specified if ” Or ” was the title of a song or an album… there’s a little, the rapper revealed he had shifted the release date of her upcoming album !

“I had to go out a small project, but saw that there was this virus, it is a little hard.I sounds not mixed, it is not the best quality but during confinement I’m going out to give strength to all the world ! “

Was said Jul… Conclusion, ” Or ” is thus likely to be a title and not an album ! Anyway, we are already looking forward to it !

