JuL back soon: he let loose a extract new Instagram !

JuL is back soon ! The singer from Marseille to millions of albums sold comes from letting go of an extract unprecedented on his account Instagram…

It is full of surprises ! In this new year, the rapper JuL does not disappoint its fans. The artist of Marseille just dropped a preview of his next single on his account Instagram. MCE TV will reveal.

The year 2020 will be once more that of JuL. The singer who has surpassed the million albums sold has proven via Instagram that his return was imminent. With over 19 albums to his credit, the rapper does not stop in so good way.

On his account Instagram, JuL, who has decided to delete all his old posts, so teasé a video suggesting that a comeback is imminent in the next few weeks. On the images, fans can hear the instruments. As a caption, the star simply wrote : ” I wanted to wait a little while, but I can’t do it anymore “.

King of teasing, JuL had, a few hours before, prepare the ground. In fact, the singer had posted a video in which he appears in a tv. The images, in black and white was accompanied by the following messages : ” I am coming “. Since this announcement, it is hysteria. Fans of the singer do not cease to ask questions to their idol in order to learn more about this surprise comeback.

JUL : A RETURN MORE THAN EXPECTED

4 million. It is the number of albums sold by JuL. A figure exceptional for the rapper who is therefore left nothing. So naturally, when the artist does not give signs of life for a few months, fans are wondering, or even worried.

In perfect king of communication, JuL had sown the seed of doubt by removing all the photos from his account Instagram. Left for orphans,for its 1.9 million fans feared, therefore, that the star puts its career between brackets in order to devote to other projects.

But it is wrong to know JuL. The singer is preparing and just his 20th album. Proof is with this teasing posted a few hours ago on Instagram. Then, when the return of the rapper phenomenon of Marseille ? The answer to the next post.