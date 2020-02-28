JuL: Eminem is the famous sign of the Marseillais !

Share on Facebook

JuL just posted a picture of Eminem doing his sign! The evidence that the Marseille is popular outside of France !

Definitely, the rapper JuL is everywhere ! In fact, the artist just posted a picture of Eminem doing the famous sign JuL… MCE TV tells you more !

Booba, Roméo Elvis, but also Jacquemus or even Zidane ! Many personalities have already displayed in making the sign JuL ! Thus, a new star, what’s more american comes to the famous sign with the hands… It is the rapper Eminem… Like what, the music exceeds the borders !

On the picture, the american rapper at the famous dye blonde fixed the goal… And makes a perfect sign JuL with the hands ! A cliché rapper from marseille has posted himself in his story Instagram ! We will let you admire the publication in question below !

JuL : the biggest seller of the discs of French rap

If we ignore the context of the photo below, or even if Eminem is aware that he makes the sign of the JuL… yet there is one thing which is sure, the popularity of the rapper from Marseille is undeniable !

With 19 albums in 6 years, the rapper has already sold over 4 million records ! A feat that made him the biggest sellers of disks of French rap ! All categories of music are combined, there is Johnny Hallyday who can do the best in ! In France, it is, therefore, the second behind the taulier rock !

Building on this success, JuL was held to thank his fans : ” Thank you all I love you strong, I wish you full of happiness to all, that your projects come true !!! That’s love on you. “ Wrote the rapper. And to add : ” All the artists with whom I have already spoken to, or worked or not… I wish you all to break everything, a lot of discs diamond for all ! Everything is possible for everyone ! Kiss to all #PEACE ! “