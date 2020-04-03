JuL is in search of new beatmakers for his upcoming album !

Share on Facebook

JuL announced that he wanted to work with beatmakers during this confinement ! In fact, the rapper has even opened an e-mail address !

Good news for beatmakers ! In fact, the rapper JuL is looking for production for his next tracks… MCE TV tells you more !

This is a novel that will delight all the beatmakers, experienced or novice ! In fact, today, the rapper JuL has made it known that it was seeking to collaborate with producers in the context of its upcoming titles !

Thus, the artist has given an email address via his story Instagram so they can contact them easily… The proof that containment or not, le a rapper, the most productive of France does not change course !

Moreover, if the latter has already announced that the release of his album was pushed back due to the confinement… The rapper JuL not stop as much to get out of the singles ! A good news during this confinement !

JuL invites beatmakers to contact us

“The beatmakers, if there is a prod’ to offend, I’m there ! “ Wrote JuL via its story Instagram ! In fact, the man also took the time to give an email address ! It has been created specifically for the containment !

In fact, the email address in question is the following : [email protected]. There is no doubt that the mails are already rain for JuL… what is the deal during the third week of confinement !

And because the rapper has already made it known that he would come out several titles during the confinement ! ” I sounds not mixed, it’s not the best quality but during confinement I’m going out to give strength to all the world ! “He said.

And to add : “So I’ll keep my project and send it in time ! I wanted you to know that what I’m going to send there, it is not of the titles of my next project, it’s just tasting it for the team ! “