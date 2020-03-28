Jul proved a massive hit on Youtube, Spotify and Deezer with its title Or !

Share on Facebook

In this difficult period, Jul has released its new title on march 26, 2020. “Or” cased already on all platforms.

For the past few days, Jul proved a massive hit on the platform of Youtube, Spotify and Deezer. His title as Or knows a great success. MCE TV tells you everything !

It has now been two days that Jul has released its new title as Or. The rapper has wanted to please his fans. And for good reason !

These people live a very complicated, between the rapid spread of the coronavirus … And the containment imposed by the President of the Republic.

Also, the 135 euro fine lump-sum will increase to 1 500 euros in case of non compliance of the containment. A zero tolerance for the rebels.

Then to leave the French out of boredom, and especially to entertain them, Jul has, therefore, decided to ambiancer on her new sound as Or.

And one thing is for sure ! His team appreciates more than ever ! Alonzo has even posted on his account Instagram. And that’s not all !

Jul, also always grateful

The fratés of Marseille in the Caribbean have also confirmed the power of this new title. Julian Tanti, Paga and Greg are already crazy !

And they are not the only ones because as Or is already number 1 in trends Youtube. The sound has already accumulated more than 1 322 907 views in just two days. We love it !

Same thing on Spotify, where the rapper from marseille continue to shine ! It is therefore one of the playlist pop urban on the platform.

Very happy for his success, Jul therefore thanked his audience in his story Instagram. Once again, the rapper shows himself so very grateful to his team of shock.

It then sends a tender thought to all the homers of France. And it has, therefore, offered the possibility to users that validate the sound to appear in his story.

“Thank you all. Thank you to all those who support me and who share the sound. And thanks to the area … And the strength of the confined. “