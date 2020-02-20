JuL, SCH and Gambi in collaboration with Soolking on his double album “Vintage” !

To the delight of fans, Soolking is back ! Found Jul, SCH, and even Gambi on his upcoming double album “Vintage”.

Soolking, it is the rising star of the pop franco-algerian. The artist is back on the front of the stage to the side of Jul, SCH and Gambi. MCE TV will reveal to you all !

THE RETURN OF THE KING

There is little, Soolking was still unknown to the general public. It is in 2018 that it is unveiled on the plateau of Skyrock. To date, the video has been viewed over 180 million times. This is huge ! To the delight of fans, the singer is back with a new album. We do not longer expected.

For this new project, Soolking has not done things by half. And yes, we created a double album of insanity. It is what it is. It must be said that the artist is very productive. In addition, it should meet the demand of the public. The album is entitled Vintage. It is composed of 2 distinct parts. We, therefore, find “fire” and ” ice “. Also, very big collabs are to be expected. Include Jul on one piece. Merce the area !

Soolking works with JuL, SCH and Gambi

Vintage will be available march 20. The wait is unbearable ! For the occasion, the pop star has gone to great lengths. JuL, SCH and Gambi are present on the project ! But this is not all. There is also Cheb Mami, 13 Block and Dadju. What is the composition of madness !

It is, therefore, on Instagram as the singer has announced the release of his album. He then released a very nice teaser. “Available for pre-order Friday, February 21, the family. A big thanks to all the artists on my project “. Moreover, it has also tagé all of the artists on the project. For fans, this is a very good news. In fact, they have not hesitated to show their happiness in the comments.