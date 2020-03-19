Jul shifts the output of his concert at the Velodrome and his new album !

Jul décale la sortie de son concert au Vélodrome et son nouvel album !

Jul décale la sortie de son concert au Vélodrome et son nouvel album !

Hard blow for the rapper Jul! The artist from marseille is forced to postpone his concert at the Vélondrome which was to be held on June 6, 2020.

Bad news ! The rapper JuL is forced to postponed his concert at the Velodrome but also his new album… MCE TV tells you more !

While many artists such as M Pokora or Dadju have already been forced to cancel their concert… It was the turn of rapper JuL to announce bad news to his fans !

In effect, the artist will not be able to occur at the Velodrome on June 6, 2020 due to the coronavirus !

A date to be legendary for his fans… But this is only a postponement ! In fact, the artist is already planning to find a date for this to occur in the stadium in marseille !

And as bad news never come alone… JuL also announced the delay of the release of his next album… An announcement that is not likely to please his fans !

Jul décale la sortie de son concert au Vélodrome et son nouvel album !

Jul décale la sortie de son concert au Vélodrome et son nouvel album !

Jul shifts the output of his concert at the Velodrome and his new album 19032020-

Jul : ” I don’t want to put people in danger “

 “It was to tell you thatwith this coronavirus, there are plenty of counter temps… Including stade velodrome (…). Even if the coronavirus ends before, I do not want to endanger the people “, said Jul through his story Instagram.

Jul added : ” So I think we’re going to see. Then, there is still a little against time. I had to go out a small project, but saw that there was this virus, it is a little hard ! “

“I sounds not mixed, it is not the best quality but during confinement I’m going out to give strength to all the world ! “

Jul says : ” So I’ll keep my project and send it in time ! I wanted you to know that what I’m going to send there, it is not of the titles of my next project, it’s just tasting it for the team !

Finally, the rapper from marseille, concludes : “ I’m going to rafaler with the album ! I hope you will enjoy ! “We are already looking forward to hear that !

