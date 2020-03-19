Jul shifts the output of his concert at the Velodrome and his new album !

Share on Facebook

Hard blow for the rapper Jul! The artist from marseille is forced to postpone his concert at the Vélondrome which was to be held on June 6, 2020.

Bad news ! The rapper JuL is forced to postponed his concert at the Velodrome but also his new album… MCE TV tells you more !

While many artists such as M Pokora or Dadju have already been forced to cancel their concert… It was the turn of rapper JuL to announce bad news to his fans !

In effect, the artist will not be able to occur at the Velodrome on June 6, 2020 due to the coronavirus !

A date to be legendary for his fans… But this is only a postponement ! In fact, the artist is already planning to find a date for this to occur in the stadium in marseille !

And as bad news never come alone… JuL also announced the delay of the release of his next album… An announcement that is not likely to please his fans !

Jul : ” I don’t want to put people in danger “

“It was to tell you thatwith this coronavirus, there are plenty of counter temps… Including stade velodrome (…). Even if the coronavirus ends before, I do not want to endanger the people “, said Jul through his story Instagram.

Jul added : ” So I think we’re going to see. Then, there is still a little against time. I had to go out a small project, but saw that there was this virus, it is a little hard ! “

“I sounds not mixed, it is not the best quality but during confinement I’m going out to give strength to all the world ! “

Jul says : ” So I’ll keep my project and send it in time ! I wanted you to know that what I’m going to send there, it is not of the titles of my next project, it’s just tasting it for the team !”

Finally, the rapper from marseille, concludes : “ I’m going to rafaler with the album ! I hope you will enjoy ! “We are already looking forward to hear that !