JuL tease his return with a video completely delusional !

JuL continues to delight his fans. On Instagram through a video, the rapper has made it clear that he was going to come back in force !

Fans of JuL are in an uproar ! Although he has released ” This is not LOL “ at the end of the year 2019, the star could swing a new project in the days to come. It was also made to understand through a video on its social networks. MCE TV explain to you.

For several years, JuL continues to dazzle in his community. Talented and productive, the interpreter of ” Who said it “ often puts the small dishes in the large to delight his audience.

And for good reason : the rapper balance often 2 album in the year. It is what it is ! Each album is very often praised by the critics. In the course of his career, JuL has captivated his fans with his style of his own. In addition, it also relies on fruitful collaborations that are still validated by its fans.

The end of 2019, JuL has, therefore, unveiled at the great day his last opus, entitled ” This is not LOL “. Without surprise, this album is highly anticipated by its community has taken a real hit. Despite the 38 tracks of this album, the followers of the interpreter of ” We nick everything’ was made to understand that they were waiting for the result !

A video of JuL casts doubt !

There is not so long on Konbini, JuL had then explained that he had already returned to the studio. “The next instrument that I’m going to get you out, I’ll try to go look for it. These are bells, in the form of a dome which is called the pan hand. And other instruments also (…) I’m going to find a dinguerie. Always something new” , was then delivered to the star.

It was not necessary any more for people to catch fire on the web. By the result, JuL has also stoked their curiosity by posting on Instagram : ” It is good you have enjoyed the album ‘It’s not LOL ? “. What his followers had then replied ” It is still bleeding “ or even : ” yum Yum that was delicious “.

There are a few hours, the interpreter of ” You Love “ has shocked his followers. The reason for this ? He unveiled a strange video on his account Instagram. In the sequence in black and white, you can see the rapper who appears in an old tv. ” I’m coming… “, thus légendé the star. ” Fast, fast “, can we as well as read his post or even : ” One awaits thee, come out we it quickly “. Matter to follow therefore !