JuL: the picture of Eminem doing his sign explained !

Share on Facebook

In his Insta Story, the rapper from Marseille unveils a photo of Eminem. This is the famous sign of JuL and panic the Canvas !

When JuL has published a new publication or a story on his account Instagram, it makes the buzz ! This time, the rapper explains the picture on the new Eminem. ERM you everything !

The sign JuL is it global ? This is what suggests the rapper on account of Instagram ! In his story, the latter publishes a photo of Eminem as we have ever seen. The american star is the famous sign of the rapper. This last is so well-known in the rap game american ?

In France, it is a phenomenon ! First, JuL is a fan of the work. But, he never wants to disappoint its fans ! And they make it well ! The proof, the latter has already more than 4 million albums sold. In front of MC Solaar and IAM, it is positioned as the biggest seller of French rap !

Internet users do not cease to thank JuL for his determination. In only 6 years, the man of 30 years has already released 19 projects ! But this time, its subscribers do not request for this reason. They simply want to know what is the origin of this famous photo !

JuL photoshop a picture of Eminem

On the photo, Eminem displays a dyeing blonde. Both arms raised, it forms a JuL with his fingers. In effect, his right hand reveals J. the One on the left, a L. The two members to be bonded, it forms a U. On Twitter, the publication has stirred the Canvas ! In just a few hours, more than 51,000 people have liked this photo, which became viral.

However, a detail in a bell ! In fact, Eminem has now 47 years old today. But on the photo, the lines of his face reveal a certain youth. At this time, JuL was not even on the front of the stage. As well, the cliché is in fact a photo-montage !

So, where is the original photo ? In fact, Slim Shady has always had a habit of making a F**K with his fingers when he was photographed. In fact, the rapper from Marseille has simply changed hands. It has lifted its two annular so that the sign looks similar to hers !