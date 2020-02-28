JuL: the rapper appears in the mode Simpson on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, the rapper JuL was unveiled to his fans his character in the series The Simpson. And the resemblance is striking.

Is not JuL who wants to. On social networks, the artist, to the millions of records sold has shared with his fans a photo that has made a lot of noise. Very discreet on social networks, the Marseille has indeed put online a picture that has provoked strong reactions from users. MCE TV you everything.

All the world knows, JuL plays heavily on self-derision. And he proves it. A few hours ago, the biggest rapper in France, therefore, has shared to his millions of followers for a particular photo. The artist, obviously a fan of the american series the Simpsons, has posted his avatar. In the caption, the rapper simply wrote : ” Omer Julson “.

The photo, very similar has been done by a fan of the Simpsons, @Simpsonnivore. When you go to his profile, and there are hundreds of photos of French stars and american transformed into the characters of the american series. And it is very successful. The photo of Jul was likée by thousands of people. Bravo to the artist.

JUL : HE FITS IN The HISTORY OF FRENCH RAP

The rapper JuL is recently back in the history of French rap. Since its inception in 2013, the singer has been the victim of many controversies, but he has always managed to bounce back. The Marseillais appear today a pretty to-do list : 19 albums, three discs per year. It is what it is !

With almost 4 million albums sold, JuL has therefore become the best seller of French rap history. But that’s not all ! It is also the best-selling discs of the decade, just behind Johnny Hallyday. So, congratulations JuL.

With respect to the timeliness of JuL, know that the latter is preparing a concert to his fans in Marseille. It will be at the Orange Velodrome, the 20 next for a show exclusive not to be missed. The year thus begins the best ways for the artist.