Julia Roberts and Sean Penn will star in the new series of Gas light on the Watergate scandal

Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, armie hammer and Joel Edgerton was included in the cast of the new project of Sam Esmail (“Mr. Robot”), a series called “Gas light” (Gaslit) about the Watergate scandal.

According to Variety, the basis of the show will be podcast Slow Burn. In the center of the plot will be the history of the aides of President Richard Nixon, his opponents, the FBI, informants, and others.

The Watergate scandal occurred in June 1972 and ended with the resignation of Richard Nixon in 1974. In the midst of the presidential campaign team of Nixon installed listening devices in the headquarters of the Democratic party.

Roberts and Penn will play Martha and John Mitchell. U.S. attorney General Mitchell was a staunch ally of Nixon, while his wife, a socialite from Arkansas, one of the first drew attention to the intervention of Nixon in the race.

Hammer will bring John Dean, a young adviser in the White house, forced to choose between their ambitions and protecting the President, Edgerton gets the character Gordon Liddy, who led the brigade of those “plumbers”, penetrated the night to the headquarters of the Democrats.

About the release date of the series not reported.

