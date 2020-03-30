Julia Roberts sells a neighbor’s house-billionaire

Julia Roberts. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood actress Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder sell one of their “spare” mansion in Malibu (California, USA) for $ 8 million. In January 2016 they paid for the estate of 7.45 million, says Variety.

It is interesting that this house has no outlet to the sea is directly across the street from the much more ancient residence of the couple.

According to the documents, the buyer was an investor from Silicon valley’s Thomas Laffont, who also owns the mansion next door.

Sold Julia Roberts house four comfortable bedrooms and three bathrooms, dining room, kitchen and a large living room with vaulted ceiling. However, the real value of the estate, in a landscaped and secluded grounds.

Some of the other residences Actresses – three apartments in an elegant prewar building in Manhattan (NY, USA) and a ranch in new Mexico. And earlier this year she paid $ 8.3 million for the historic house in a fairly expensive area of San Francisco Presidio heights.