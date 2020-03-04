Junior vs Flamengo: live streaming free for the Copa Libertadores

Junior vs Flamengo: forecast for the match of the Copa Libertadores (March 5, 2020)

Flamengo won the previous two matches against Junior, but whether the tradition will continue on March 5, we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Junior

“Junior” did not start in the best way in the Aperture – the team of Julio Komesanyi scored only 12 points in seven rounds. Thus, the “sharks” are in fourth place in the table and behind the leader of “Atletico Nacional” by two points, which can be played in one round. In the last match, the “Junior” beat 3: 2 “Haguarez”, interrupting a series of three matches without a win.

Flamengo

Flamengo had a great last season and managed to win both the Brazil Championship and the Libertadores Cup. In February, the team of Georges Jesús played with the Super Cup of South America – the winner of the South American Cup, the Ecuadorian Independente del Valle, opposed it. In Ecuador, the “vultures” painted a draw 2: 2 with an opponent, defeated him in their field 3-0, obtaining another trophy.

Statistics

Flamengo played twice with Junior in the Libertadores Cup and won two wins in these matches

Only in one of the last four matches did Junior win

In the last eight matches, Flamengo won seven wins

Forecast

“Junior” in his field is certainly a very serious rival – the team of Komesanyi relies on defense and sharply counterattack, skipping only on major holidays. Despite the serious advantage in the class, it is unlikely that the game for Flamengo will be easy, but in experience and due to a powerful attack, the vultures are quite capable of scoring three points.

We believe that the owners have no chance. Forecast – the victory of Flamengo . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.95