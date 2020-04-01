Jurassic World 3: the director Colin Trevorrow continues to work on the film

Share on Facebook

The filming of Jurassic World is for the moment suspended. But Colin Trevorrow continues to work on them, live in him !

The dinosaurs will have to wait ! Like all the filming, Jurassic World 3 is at a standstill for the moment. Does anyone know when the filming will resume but in any case not as long as the pandemic continues. Then Colin Trevorrow, the director works from his home.

All teams must stay at the house for the confinement. The actors but also the technical teams are far removed from the world of the dinosaurs. But Jurassic World can rely on his director.

Colin Trevorrow posts a photo on Instagram to reassure fans. He continues to work on the sequel to Fallen Kingdom. Indeed, one sees on his desktop computer where he is looking at pictures of the filming of that movie that he was able to turn.

This photo of what to delight the fans who are looking forward to the release of Jurassic World 3 on the screens. The developer may be at home but did not remain inactive at all !

Colin Trevorrow is working on Jurassic World 3 from home

The term teleworking takes all its sense with the director of Jurassic World 3. This is the caption of her photo. Colin Trevorrow continued to work to try to advance the film.

It had begun to be turned 25 last February. But in mid-march, filming had to be stopped by Universal due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Turn Jurrasic World was becoming too dangerous for the teams.

But the director still has some footage at his disposal. Almost a month of filming. It can thus begin a part of the editing and all the post production that takes a lot of time !

Good news for fans who are worried about the release of the film shifted. For the moment the release date for Jurassic World 3 is the 9 June 2021.

It may seem far away, but between the filming and all the work in post production, not sure that the team arrives to get everything done before the end of the deadline ! Case to follow…