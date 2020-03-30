Just insanity: in Russia, Putin responded harshly because of his plans for the Constitution

In Russia canceled a scheduled on the 150th anniversary of Lenin’s birthday, April 22, the vote on amendments to the Constitution. Putin ordered to postpone it indefinitely, in connection with the coronavirus. Russian opposition lawyers say that it’s illegal, but Putin is right, though, and acts according to the laws of logic, not law. Saluted and the CEC, whose representatives said earlier that no sound reasoning can not go beyond the legal framework.

Russia, whose thousand years of history, and the ideals and faith of their ancestors in God compels her to be the successor of the godless Soviet Union, to protect children, Russian language, the memory of Fatherland defenders and peace in the world. Also the government should recognize exclusively heterosexual families, and all the presidents, but Putin can “shake” the presidential term of not more than two times and to enjoy life-long immunity, until they’re caught for treason or murder. International law and decisions of international organizations for Russia not the decree, even if the Russian Federation signed agreements on their implementation. Attempt any territory or part of the Federation to exercise the right to self-determination will be severely suppressed. You read a brief retelling of the main part of the proposed amendments to the Constitution of the Russian Federation (excluding the technical aspects, where someone who appoints).

At the same time, the famous political analyst Slava Rabinovich believes that neither amendments, nor vote does not matter, because “all the insanity that it is written about a thousand years of history, that the forefathers gave us faith in God and some more nonsense — you can use a philologist, linguist and literary critic to examine the terms of the oddity of phrasing, from the point of view of linguistic absurdity.”

— I don’t want and advise you not to go into the details of these so-called amendments, and I propose simply to consider them completely illegal. And all actions related to the amendment of the Constitution, is considered illegal. All conceivable procedures were violated. The Constitution, amended by Putin, can not be changed, the amendments are unlawful, the vote on these amendments is illegal. We must not just recognize. That’s all, — said “FACTS” Slava Rabinovich.

