“Just thrash”: a Ukrainian Yastremsky urgently left the US due to coronavirus

By Maria Batterbury

Ukrainian tennis player Diane Yastremsky said, as she urgently had to leave USA due to the closure of air traffic caused by a coronavirus.

“It’s just trash! We are called, report that tomorrow is likely to close the airport and will not be able to fly to Ukraine. We race to the apartment to collect things and are already on the way to the airport. I’m never going to, it took only 15 minutes. Crazy how quickly change our plans,” – said Yastremsky in storis on his page in Instagram.

Note that other Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina and sisters Kichenok also left Miami.

Maria Batterbury

