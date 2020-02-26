Justin Bieber: an excerpt of the clip “Changes” unveiled !

Share on Facebook

To help his fans wait before the release of the video for her single “Changes”, Justin Bieber has revealed a few images on Apple’s Music.

On Apple Music, the canadian singer Justin Bieber unveiled a few images of the video for her latest single, ” Changes “. ERM you discover a extract.

The interpreter of ” Baby “ feels he ready to return to the musical landscape globally ? It looks like so ! For five years, Justin Bieber was wait his fans. In effect, the husband of Hailey Baldwin has very quickly become a victim of its success. Then, it preferred to rest and refocus on him. But today, the release of her album “Changes” announcement of a true return. To prove to its audience, the latter has unveiled some of the first fruits of the clip for her single. And we love it already !

On the Apple platform Music, Justin Bieber reveals in an exclusive extract from his next clip. In the video, the artist passes through the four seasons ! First, the young man finds himself in the middle of winter, on a nice frozen lake. Then, he took advantage of the spring before you end up in the fields, in the middle of summer. In short, the time slipping through your fingers at great speed ! In the Face of this show out of control, the interpreter of ” Changes “ not received a single smile. What message does he want to convey ?

See this publication on Instagram New nature music video for #CHANGES on @applemusic now. A publication shared by Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) on 25 Feb. 2020 at 6 :18 PST

The fans of Justin Bieber love it already

This change of seasons in insane speed is the echo of his words. “I was going through a period of change. Sometimes, I can’t close my eyes. Sometimes I smile as if everything was going well. Even if there is a pain hidden underneath it “, and sings it. The text of Justin Bieber does not seem to surprise his public as long ! A few days ago, the canadian star had expressed his difficulty to come out with a new album.

For the moment, the output of the clip on the Youtube channel of the singer has not yet been released. In any case, the beginnings of a clip already put the water in the mouth of all his fans ! On his account Instagram, Justin Bieber has also made it possible to publish the extract. In just a day, the post was liked by more than three million users. Besides, other artists have praised the 25-year-old for his work. “This is my favorite of the album “, comments on Chance The Rapper.