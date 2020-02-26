Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez: Danilko admitted affair with mother Serduchka (video)

Opened recently in the image of Verka Serduchka, the Grand finale of the national selection contest “Eurovision-2020” artist Andrey Danilko has decided to lift the veil on his personal life, and to answer some of the concerns of the fans questions. In particular, about his relationship with colleague across the stage, “mom” Inna Belokon.

He told this in an interview for the YouTube channel Lux FM.

In particular, under the heading “Lie to the Glory of” Andrei Mikhailovich confessed that he had relations with the “mother of Verka Serduchka” actress and constant companion Danilko, Inna Belokon.

Recall that ina has been an integral member of the public appearance of Verka Serduchka at all social events and concerts in the role of mother of Verka, Inna Adolfovna. for what he attributed to him the phrase about some kind of “corruption in Ukraine”. In addition, the actor shared his know-how on how to speak at corporate events rich Russians without a visit to the territory of the aggressor country.

