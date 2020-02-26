Justin Bieber beats an incredible record held by Elvis Presley !

Share on Facebook

Justin Bieber knows a big success with his new album, Changes. It dethrones even Elvis Presley thanks to the sale of his records !

On 14 February, Justin Bieber has released his new album, Changes. The singer returned to the front of the stage and it was several years ago that the fans were awaiting his return. The seventh album of Bieber is experiencing a huge success and all of its fans compete. It seems that the star has managed to put in front of beautiful songs and this has allowed him to make a new record !

In a week, the new album of Justin Bieber has managed to position itself at the top of the Billboard 200. This is a huge record when we know that foreign Exchange is out there are only a few days. However, Bieber did especially speak of him, as foreign Exchange and his seventh album to reach the top of the Billboard charts. In ten years the singer has been a huge success to the point of dethroning Elvis Presley. And for good reason, it was the first singer to have seven albums on the Billboard 200 thanks to Blue Hawaii, released in 1961.

Justin Bieber thanks his fans

Elvis Presley had almost 27 years old when he was able to have his seven albums in the Billboard. Nevertheless, Justin Bieber passes in front of him since he has done this feat at the age of 25 years. Because of this, Bieber is part of a historical record and it can be very proud of him. Moreover, he did not hesitate to thank his fans and it seems that it has celebrated it as it should be. ” Thank you,” he said to his fans on Instagram.

The message addressed to his fans is rather short, but there is no doubt that he is in charge of emotions. And for good reason, Justin Bieber had left his career as a singer aside after a depressive episode. However, the singer has been able to count on the help of Hailey Baldwin, his wife. The model has been a great help these past few years, and Bieber did not hesitate to him to sign his new album. Indeed, Changes contains a lot of song around his love for his sweetheart.