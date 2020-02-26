Justin Bieber broke the record of Elvis Presley

25-year-old singer Justin Bieber, who has returned to his music career and released in February, the new album, became the youngest artist who managed seven times to lead music USA singles chart ― Billboard 200. About it reports The Guardian.

Changes, led Billboard, his fifth Studio album. The musician has twice topped the chart with a Remix album Never Say Never: The Remixes (2011) and Believe Acoustic (2013).

Thus, Bieber broke the record of Elvis Presley, established 59 years ago. In 1961, when Elvis Presley was 26 years old, his seventh album Blue Hawaii also topped the major American charts as the previous six.

