Justin Bieber broke the record of Elvis Presley

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Джастин Бибер побил рекорд Элвиса Пресли

25-year-old singer Justin Bieber, who has returned to his music career and released in February, the new album, became the youngest artist who managed seven times to lead music USA singles chart ― Billboard 200. About it reports The Guardian.

Changes, led Billboard, his fifth Studio album. The musician has twice topped the chart with a Remix album Never Say Never: The Remixes (2011) and Believe Acoustic (2013).

Thus, Bieber broke the record of Elvis Presley, established 59 years ago. In 1961, when Elvis Presley was 26 years old, his seventh album Blue Hawaii also topped the major American charts as the previous six.

As previously reported, Billy Iles record breaker award “Grammy”.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article