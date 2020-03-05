Justin Bieber caused a furore among his fans, he stripped to his underpants (photos)

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has caused a furor among its fans, laying out in the social network Instagram candid self. He had stripped down to their underwear to promote a new television show called “Dave” his friend, the rapper and comedian Leela wild (real name David bird). Elastic boxers Justin repeats the word “Dave.”

As writes the edition of The Blast, though Justin not appears before the audience completely naked, but you can see enough — as if he was completely naked.

“It’ll just blow up the Internet for one, two, three”, “He knew exactly what I needed!”, “Now this is a new screen saver in my phone girl”, “next time you can do without clothes,” wrote in the comments.

Some, however, found the photos shocking and too intimate to put it on public display. “No one should see except your wife,” wrote one commenter. Justin, as you know, 2018 is married to American model Hailey Baldwin.

A few days earlier, Bieber also posted in Instagram video ads for Calvin Klein, which also posing in his underwear for the brand.

View this post in Instagram Its Friday Publication from Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) Feb 28 2020 at 6:56 PST

